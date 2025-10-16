Texas New Materials to build polyacrylamide plant in Big Spring, Texas, with NNA Polymers

Texas New Materials Inc., a Texas-based manufacturer of specialty polymers, announced plans to build a 200,000-metric-ton-per-year polyacrylamide production facility in Big Spring, Texas, 40 miles northeast of Midland, with NNA Polymers as the channel to market.

Startup is expected by late 2026.

The world-scale plant represents a major step toward strengthening a secure, reliable, and sustainable supply chain for polyacrylamide, a critical polymer used in water treatment, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial applications.

Integrated Monomer Supply

Unlike producers that rely on external suppliers, the new facility will feature a fully integrated raw material supply. This design ensures:

Security of supply for customers during market disruptions

for customers during market disruptions Cost competitiveness by reducing exposure to third-party pricing

by reducing exposure to third-party pricing Enhanced quality control through vertical integration and advanced process technologies

Strategic Location

Big Spring was selected for its logistics infrastructure, proximity to key customers, and access to energy and resources. The site will serve as a hub for polyacrylamide supply across North America, strengthening domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on global supply chains.

Innovation and Sustainability

The facility will incorporate advanced process technologies to reduce environmental impact and improve efficiency. NNA Polymers remains committed to delivering polymers that meet performance requirements while supporting long-term sustainability goals.