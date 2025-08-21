Tartan Oil LLC expands DEF Terminal Network to meet growing North American demand

Tartan Oil LLC is now offering diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) at three new terminals located in critical regions across the country to meet North America’s growing demand for the product.

These three terminals will add additional capacity to its network, increasing reliability and strengthening its position in the market.

“These facilities and the rest of our DEF footprint exist to serve the entirety of the transportation sector and are vital to enabling the flow of goods, services and products across the country,” said Jordan Spradling, vice president of transportation and logistics at Pilot. “Tartan’s strategic expansion in Arizona, Georgia and Virginia allows us to better meet the needs of our customers across North America.”

Tartan is a leader in the North American energy market, delivering DEF and refined products to over 1,000 customers across more than 10,000 unique locations. This expansion of geographical coverage and capacity will play a significant role in fueling North America’s infrastructure growth and further contribute to environmental and reduced emissions goals.

The newly operational terminals are located at:

Kingman, Arizona : 4180 E Mohave Airport Drive

: 4180 E Mohave Airport Drive Camilla, Georgia : 550 Newton Road

: 550 Newton Road Staunton, Virginia: 600 Hays Avenue

Tartan serves the North American energy market, prioritizing operational excellence through its vast national wholesale and travel center network, extensive inventory of petroleum products and exceptional delivery capabilities.