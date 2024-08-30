Soluna breaks ground on Project Dorothy 2, its flagship sustainable data center in Texas

Soluna Holdings, Inc., a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications including Bitcoin mining and AI, announced the groundbreaking of Project Dorothy 2 in Texas.

The ceremony, held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to power the future of computing with clean energy.

With Project Dorothy 2, Soluna’s flagship Texas data center, Project Dorothy, doubles in size. The facility will harness the power of renewable energy to drive high-performance computing, from Bitcoin mining to generative AI and machine learning.

“We are thrilled to break ground on Project Dorothy 2, a project that builds on the success of Project Dorothy 1 and embodies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the future of digital infrastructure,” said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings. “This facility represents a new era of Renewable Computing where technology and sustainability can thrive together. We are excited to see this vision come to life.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by key stakeholders, partners, and members of the local community, all of whom have been instrumental in the development of Project Dorothy. The event underscored the importance of collaboration in achieving the company’s ambitious goals.

“We are grateful for the support we’ve received from our partners, investors, the community, and our Soluna team,” Belizaire added. “Project Dorothy is a significant step forward in our journey to make renewable energy the world’s primary power source.”

The energization of Project Dorothy 2 is expected in Q1 2025 with the facility becoming fully operational thereafter.