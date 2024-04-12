Pipe and tube manufacturer selects northwest Louisiana for first U.S. facility, to create 135 new jobs

Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes announced it will invest $35 million to establish its first U.S. production facility in northwest Louisiana.

The India-based company expects to create 135 direct new jobs in DeSoto Parish. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 251 indirect new jobs, for a total of 386 potential new jobs in the Northwest Region.

“LED is dedicated to bringing jobs and economic opportunities to each and every corner of our state,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “This investment will promote growth in our rural communities while providing support to Louisiana’s oil and gas industry. I thank Global Seamless for investing in Louisiana and our skilled manufacturing workforce, and for recognizing the competitive advantages our state offers to expanding businesses.”

Global Seamless exports its products to industry customers in more than 10 countries worldwide. Its Louisiana facility will have advanced machinery that integrates both hot finishing and cold drawn manufacturing processes in the same unit, positioning the company to better meet growing demand and build a domestic supply chain for North American customers in engineering, oil and gas and power generation sectors.

“As a natural gas hub and a key player in the international energy supply chain, Louisiana is a natural choice for our second production facility, our first in the Western Hemisphere,” Global Seamless President A.R. Biswas said. “Global Seamless is dedicated to providing our customers with high-quality services and products, and this new plant will allow us to better serve those customers with a local supply chain.”

Seamless tubes and pipes are able to better withstand high-pressure, high-corrosive environments like those found in the oil and gas industry, because they do not possess a welding seam that can become a weak spot in these conditions. These materials are also regularly used in the transportation of fluids such as water, natural gas, waste and air.

“The DeSoto Parish Police Jury is excited that Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes will be revitalizing the former Hensley facility in DeSoto Parish to manufacture their product,” DeSoto Parish Police Jury Parish Administrator Michael Norton said. “This project will breathe new life into what was once a thriving manufacturing facility located in Mansfield, and provide our residents with more career opportunities. We look forward to this project and the possibilities it will provide for the community and the good people with Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes.”

Engineering and design of the former Hensley Industries facility is currently underway with construction and installation of the first production line expected to follow shortly after. The company estimates commercial operations to start by the end of the year.

“I am excited that Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes is establishing a manufacturing facility in Mansfield, the parish seat of DeSoto Parish,” Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones, Jr. said. “This venture will spark our local economy and bring needed quality jobs to this community. We will definitely embrace our new business owners and work with them to make this a smooth transition.”

To secure the project in Mansfield, the state of Louisiana offered Global Seamless a competitive incentives package including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. It also included a $1.25 million Performance-Based Matching Grant to be used for reimbursements of utility, road and facility improvement expenditures. The company is also expected to participate in Louisiana’s Quality Jobs program.

“Few things in economic development are more satisfying than bringing back opportunity to an area that has lost jobs and a company,” North Louisiana Economic Partnership CEO Justyn Dixon said. “Doing that with a company like Global Seamless, which is making its first investment into the U.S. here in north Louisiana, is even more exciting. Thanks again to LED and all the leadership in DeSoto Parish and Mansfield for helping make this happen.”