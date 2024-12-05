ONEOK announces completion of Texas NGL fractionation and pipeline expansion projects

ONEOK, Inc. announced the completion of MB-6, a 125,000 bpd natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionator in Mont Belvieu, Texas, and the full looping of the West Texas NGL Pipeline system.

The completion of MB-6 increases the company's fractionation capacity to more than 1 million bpd, reducing the need for third-party fractionation and enhancing ONEOK's ability to serve growing NGL market demand.

Completion of the full looping of the West Texas NGL Pipeline system expands the capacity to 515,000 bpd. Additional pump stations, which are expected to be completed in mid-2025, will further increase system capacity to 740,000 bpd.

"The completion of these important NGL projects demonstrates our dedication to meeting the needs of our customers by providing reliable midstream solutions," said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. "These strategic expansions provide critical NGL transportation and fractionation capacity, supporting NGL growth across our integrated operations."