LyondellBasell evaluates propylene expansion project

LyondellBasell is evaluating the expansion of its propylene production capacity at its Channelview Complex near Houston.

LyondellBasell Channelview, Texas

The potential expansion would involve building a new propylene facility using LyondellBasell's existing technology to convert ethylene into propylene for use in the production of polypropylene and propylene oxide. The related product lines are used to make everyday items such as flexible foam for mattresses, cosmetic packaging, electrical covering for 5G network infrastructure, plastic wrap for food packaging, medical syringes, vehicle bumpers, furniture upholstery and pipe for home plumbing, to name a few.

"In addition to the lower carbon emissions than competing technologies, we believe the project has more favorable economics compared to other production methods," said Ken Lane, Executive Vice President Global Olefins & Polyolefins. "The products offered through this investment will be an important element to helping our value chain partners achieve their long-term sustainability ambitions. Additionally, this upstream investment would allow us to be less dependent on propylene market supply and demand, providing us with the opportunity to serve growing customer needs better."

A final investment decision on this 400 kiloton propylene expansion project is expected towards the end of next year.

The project would have an annual capacity of 950 million pounds per year. It would increase the company's propylene capacity at the Channelview Complex by more than 35 percent and would create approximately 10-15 new jobs.