Linde to continue expanding capacity in US Gulf Coast

Linde is expanding its La Porte, Texas, facility, effectively doubling the facility's merchant liquid production capacity.

Linde La Port, Texas

Starting up in 2024, the increased capacity will help Linde to meet growing demand from the petrochemicals, clean energy, manufacturing, food and aerospace sectors in the U.S. Gulf Coast. It will also supply Linde's existing Gulf Coast pipeline system, which includes nitrogen and oxygen pipelines extending from the Houston ship channel south to Freeport, Texas.

"This investment will further strengthen our robust supply capabilities in the U.S. Gulf Coast, allowing Linde to take advantage of growing demand," said Jeff Barnhard, Vice President South Region, Linde. "This project provides significant productivity benefits by building on the unique infrastructure Linde has already established in the U.S. Gulf Coast."