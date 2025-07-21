Linde announces major U.S. investments to support commercial space sector

Linde announced ambitious new investments to fuel the next frontier of space exploration.

With two new long-term agreements to supply bulk industrial gases for rocket launches, Linde is strengthening its leadership in the rapidly expanding U.S. space industry.

As part of these agreements, Linde will significantly expand its industrial gases facility in Mims, Florida. This site will provide critical liquid oxygen and nitrogen to support rocket launches at nearby space facilities. The additional capacity is expected to start up in the first quarter of 2027, marking the latest phase in Linde’s growth at Mims, following expansions in 2020 and 2024 driven by robust demand for industrial gases in the region.

Further amplifying its leading role in the U.S. space sector, Linde will build, own and operate a new air separation unit (ASU) in Brownsville, Texas, under a separate agreement. Expected to start up in the first quarter of 2026, this new facility will deliver liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon, addressing the needs of its customers’ space operations in the region. Beyond supporting space exploration, the Brownsville ASU will enhance Linde’s extensive network of industrial gas infrastructure and expand merchant capacity across Texas.

From providing liquid oxygen to the Apollo program in the 1960s to its indispensable role in modern satellite propulsion systems using rare gases, spacecraft component testing and even 3D printing of engine components, Linde has been at the heart of space exploration for more than 60 years. In 2024 alone, Linde powered over 100 successful rocket launches, ensuring the reliability of critical systems and components every step of the way.

"Space exploration is advancing rapidly, with missions growing in ambition and scale," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "Linde is proud to support this growing sector with innovative and efficient technologies and solutions. As demand increases, we will continue investing alongside our customers and expanding our strong presence both in the southern United States and globally."