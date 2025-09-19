Ketjen completes expansion of its Bayport ZSM-5 facility

Ketjen Corporation marked the official inauguration and ribbon-cutting of its newly expanded ZSM-5 manufacturing plant in Bayport, Texas.

Expand Ketjen ribbon cutting

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of customers, local officials, and industry representatives, all joining Ketjen executives to celebrate this milestone investment.

This major expansion, the largest in Ketjen’s history, will double Ketjen’s ZSM-5 production capacity, strengthening supply availability for customers and enabling them to adapt to shifting market demands. The facility positions Ketjen to meet growing needs for fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts and additives—critical components for maximizing high-octane gasoline yields and producing essential petrochemical feedstocks like propylene.

“Opening our expanded Bayport plant is a pivotal moment for Ketjen and our global refining and petrochemicals customers,” said Ketjen President Michael J. Simmons. “We’re proud to deliver reliable supply and innovative solutions to customers. Our investment also gives refiners the flexibility to transition toward higher-value products, supporting both profitability and sustainability.”

“This facility strengthens our FCC technology leadership and demonstrates our ongoing support for the refining industry as we address future customer and industry needs.”

The day’s celebration underscored Ketjen’s commitment to collaboration while also highlighting the positive impact of the expansion on local jobs, economic development, and industry innovation.