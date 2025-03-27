Inlyte Energy, a U.S.-based battery company, and HORIEN Salt Battery Solutions (formerly FZSoNick), a manufacturer of sodium metal chloride (SMC) batteries, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate manufacturing scale-up of Inlyte's iron-sodium battery technology.

Expand Inlyte Energy and HORIEN partner to scale iron-sodium battery manufacturing in the U.S. HORIEN's factory in Stabio, Switzerland

Combining HORIEN's 25+ years of manufacturing expertise and Inlyte's innovative, low-cost battery design will help accelerate the scale-up of Inlyte's first U.S. factory, simplify its supply chain, and facilitate introduction of the iron-sodium battery to the market.

"This partnership significantly accelerates our ability to deploy large-scale battery storage," said Antonio Baclig, CEO of Inlyte Energy. "By joining forces with HORIEN, we gain access to world-class manufacturing expertise and established industry relationships. This will help us speed delivery of our breakthrough battery technology that combines the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries with the low-cost needed for long duration energy storage, creating the perfect solution for this quickly growing market."

A key outcome of this collaboration is Inlyte Factory 1, scheduled to come online by 2027. This facility will mirror HORIEN's existing operations while incorporating Inlyte's next-generation cell design and cost innovations proven at Inlyte's UK-based pilot plant, providing a de-risked pathway for rapid production scaling.

"HORIEN has led the way in demonstrating the safety, reliability, and performance of SMC battery technology, and now, with Inlyte, we see a pathway to accelerate adoption of the technology into the global energy storage market," said Giovanni Zola, CEO of HORIEN.