Global chemical manufacturer announces Pineville facility expansion

PQ announced a $5.5 million expansion of its Rapides Parish facility to improve efficiency and increase production.

The expansion will include the installation of a new refractory for a furnace and ancillary systems that produce sodium silicate and derivative products. These materials will supply a wide range of end markets, including construction materials, biofuels, tires, paint, toothpaste and beer.

“PQ has contributed to central Louisiana’s economy and Louisiana’s manufacturing sector for more than 50 years,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “It is a company committed to creating innovative and environmentally friendly products and services for industries from energy to food manufacturing. We applaud the company for continuing to support Louisiana workers through business investment and job creation.”

The company will create two new direct jobs with an average annual salary of more than $80,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in nine new indirect jobs, for a total of 11 new jobs in the Central Region.

“This project enhances the site safety, expands customer focus and broadens our sustainability positioning in this strategically important growth region,” PQ President and CEO Al Beninati said. “The new installation increases the reach of the site and positions Pineville as a long-term growth-enabling asset for PQ. The Pineville community and the state of Louisiana have been great partners with PQ for over 50 years. We look forward to building upon that partnership.”

Construction began in November 2022 and the company anticipates the project will be completed this summer.

"We could not be more excited for a company that has been a Pineville fixture since 1969,” Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree said. “PQ has been one of the best kept secrets in our manufacturing industry cluster on the north side of the river, and this retention and expansion effort will solidify that presence for many years to come."

To secure the project in Pineville, the state of Louisiana offered PQ a competitive incentives package that includes a performance-based retention and modernization tax credit of up to $150,000. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption program.

“PQ is taking an important step toward maintaining its position in the global supply chain for a wide range of products,” Louisiana Central President and CEO Jim Clinton said. “The operation’s presence in central Louisiana is highly valuable, not only because of its direct contributions to the region’s workforce and economy, but also because PQ is a direct supplier to other regional manufacturers.”