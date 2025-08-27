ExxonMobil makes Final Investment Decision for a major reconfiguration project

A major reconfiguration project will soon be underway at ExxonMobil’s Baytown, Texas, complex that will reshape the production capabilities and position Exxon's business for long-term success in a changing energy landscape.

The strategic investment is planned to commence in 2028 and will support the continued delivery of essential energy products, while allowing for greater flexibility to meet future demand.

As gasoline demand declines over time, the need for high-quality base stocks and liquid fuels, especially diesel, will remain strong. This investment allows ExxonMobil to shift production toward these higher-value products. Specifically, the investment enables the expansion of the product offering to include high-quality Group III base stocks, key building blocks for lubricants. As a result, ExxonMobil will be the only supplier offering the full range of Group I-V base stocks.

The Product Solutions portfolio is highly integrated, with more than 80% of our sites having co-located refining and petrochemical operations advantage that improves profitability, reduces costs, and places us in a league of our own. No other international oil company matches the scale in chemicals, lubricants, and fuels. Exxon will evaluate similar reconfigurations at other U.S. Gulf Coast sites, showcasing the flexibility and enduring competitiveness of its portfolio.

