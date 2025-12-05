ExxonMobil to permanently shut one steam cracker in Singapore from March

ExxonMobil opens new tab plans to wind down from March operations at the older of its two steam crackers on Singapore's Jurong Island, four sources familiar with the matter said, part of a global petrochemicals sector trend to reduce capacity amid industry losses.

The shutdown of the plant, which opened in 2002, is expected to be complete by June, two of the sources said. The sources asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to media.

The imminent shutdown of the U.S. major's first cracker in the Asian oil trading hub comes as chemical producers grapple with losses from overcapacity led by China, the world's largest consumer of petrochemicals used to make products ranging from plastics and clothes to shoes and cars.

"As a matter of practice, we do not comment on market rumors or speculation," an ExxonMobil spokesperson said in response to Reuters' queries.

The planned shutdown comes after ExxonMobil's start-up earlier this year of a new steam cracker in the southern Chinese city of Huizhou, which can produce around 1.6 million tpy of ethylene.

ExxonMobil has in the past two years gradually scaled down term contract volumes with customers in Singapore, a second of the four sources said.

Local buyers will likely switch to off-take from the two remaining ethylene producers in Singapore, traders said.

ExxonMobil has a second 1.1 million tpy cracker at Jurong Island which started operations in 2013.

South Korea, another major petrochemical hub in Asia, is also seeing sector consolidation.

POST-CLOSURE PLANS

ExxonMobil is considering buying feedstock to continue operating some of its derivative polyolefin units after the cracker's shutdown, depending on margins, the first source said.

"Assuming no operational changes at its second cracker and corresponding downstream units, running the polyolefin units associated with the shut cracker will necessitate the purchase of feedstock," said Catherine Tan, senior manager for chemical analytics at ICIS.

"Unless they can secure very low olefins prices, this is unlikely to be economically viable in the long term," added Tan, who expects ExxonMobil to cut imports of naphtha, the cracker's main feedstock, as a result of the shutdown.

For the first 11 months this year, ExxonMobil imported about 1.5 million metric tons (13.4 million barrels) of naphtha, compared with nearly 2.5 million tons for all of 2024, data from ship-tracking firm Kpler showed.

In October, ExxonMobil said it expected to cut 10% to 15% of its Singapore workforce by 2027. The U.S. major also agreed to sell its petroleum retail business in the city-state to Indonesia's Chandra Asri, co-owner of Aster Chemicals which runs the Bukom refinery-petrochemical complex.

In September, however, ExxonMobil started operations at a new refining unit at its 592,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery.