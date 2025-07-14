Ergon Refining's $400M Miss. expansion will enable gasoline production

Ergon Refining Inc. (ERI) plans to add gasoline production for the first time at its 26,500 b/d refinery in Vicksburg, Mississippi, as part of a major expansion set to come online in early 2027.

This expansion will enable the production of nearly 6,000 b/d of gasoline to support the wholesale fuels market in western Mississippi and eastern Louisiana. The expansion project will increase ERI's crude distillation capacity by 20%. In August 2023, ERI purchased a fuels terminal in Vicksburg, adjacent to the refinery, where Ergon currently markets a full slate of gasoline and diesel fuel products.

The expansion project at ERI will include pipeline infrastructure that connects directly to the terminal, significantly enhancing supply and fuel marketing capabilities. "The purchase of the fuels terminal in 2023 set the stage for further entry into the wholesale fuels market," said Kirk Latson, senior VP of Fuels Marketing with Ergon.