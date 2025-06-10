Duke Energy proposes new natural gas plant

Duke Energy announced the company's intent to submit an application to the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC) for approval to build a new natural gas power plant in Anderson County.

As part of the company's responsibility to serve nearly 860,000 retail electric customers across 30 South Carolina counties, Duke Energy needs to build and enable large amounts of new generation quickly to keep up with the success the state is seeing in economic development and population growth.

Adding proven new natural gas technology to the electric grid acknowledges and responds to the efforts of state leaders to address these tremendous electricity generation needs.

The project will benefit from the significant partnership recently announced between Duke Energy and GE Vernova to provide natural gas turbines and other associated equipment – manufactured in Greenville, S.C. – to meet the growing needs of advanced manufacturing, data centers and population growth.

The project is consistent with the near-term actions approved in the company's Carolinas Resource Plan in 2024.

The company expects to submit the construction application to the PSCSC later this year. If approved, construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2027 and would be expected to serve customers by early 2031.

The company's plans would construct the facility on nearly 200 acres located on Highway 81 South near True Temper Road in Anderson County.

The site is advantageous and would use existing transmission infrastructure nearby to provide about 1,400 megawatts of electricity to support the homes and businesses of a rapidly growing region and state.

The innovative design of the facility would also significantly reduce the need for large amounts of water, creating less burden on the county's infrastructure.