DOE approves Venture Global LNG project expansion

Venture Global, Inc. received approval from the U.S. Department of Energy for an uprate amendment to its Calcasieu Pass LNG project.

The uprate approval increases Calcasieu Pass’ permitted peak liquefaction capacity from 12.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 12.4 MTPA.

“Venture Global thanks its regulators, including DOE, for their efforts in prioritizing and streamlining approvals for critical energy infrastructure projects. These multibillion-dollar investments will be key as the United States strengthens global energy security and increases energy trade with our partners around the world,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel.

Calcasieu Pass, Venture Global’s first project, reached first LNG production in 2022 and began commercial operations in April 2025. The company’s second facility, Plaquemines LNG, began LNG production in December 2024. Venture Global’s third project, CP2, received DOE export authorization and FERC approval in March 2025 and May 2025, respectively, signed long-term sales and purchase agreements for all of Phase One, and commenced site work on the project.