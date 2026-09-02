CITGO strengthens Lake Charles refinery’s future with $310 million project

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is advancing its Lake Charles Refinery Depentanizer Project, a $310 million investment that supports the long-term competitiveness of one of the nation’s largest and most complex refineries.

The project will add new facilities and equipment to improve naphtha upgrading capabilities at the Lake Charles Refinery by converting lower-value streams into higher-value gasoline blend components. Once complete, the project is expected to increase refinery flexibility and enhance CITGO’s ability to meet continued U.S. demand for reliable transportation fuels.

“The Depentanizer Project reflects CITGO’s commitment to disciplined investments that enhance the strength and resilience of our refining system,” said Edgar Rincon, CITGO executive vice president and COO. “It also reinforces the strategic importance of the Lake Charles Refinery to our company, our customers and the broader U.S. energy market.”

Investment supports Southwest Louisiana’s energy economy

For Southwest Louisiana, the investment represents more than an operational upgrade. It reinforces the long-term future of the Lake Charles Refinery, supports the refinery’s existing workforce and creates additional contract work during construction. The project also extends opportunities for local suppliers and service providers that are part of the region’s energy economy.

“For generations, the Lake Charles Refinery has helped power Southwest Louisiana’s economy and identity,” said Sterling Neblett, CITGO Lake Charles Refinery Vice President and General Manager. “This project reflects our confidence in the refinery’s future and our commitment to supporting the people, businesses and communities connected to its success.”

The Lake Charles Refinery has deep roots in Louisiana. The facility began operations in 1944, originally supporting the country’s need for aviation fuel during World War II. Over the decades, it has grown into CITGO’s largest refinery and a cornerstone of the company’s refining network, producing gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, petrochemicals and other products used by consumers and industries across the country.

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Located along the Calcasieu Ship Channel, the refinery is strategically positioned to receive and process a diverse slate of crude oils and move refined products to key markets through pipelines, marine access and other logistics channels. The Depentanizer Project builds on that strong asset base by enhancing Lake Charles’ ability to process domestic light crude and produce additional gasoline components.

The project is expected to be operational in 2029. CITGO will continue to work with employees, contractors and local stakeholders as engineering, construction and commissioning activities advance.