Chevron upgrades Pasadena Refinery to increase capacity

Chevron U.S.A., Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, has completed a retrofit of its refinery in Pasadena, Texas, which is expected to increase product flexibility and expand the processing capacity of lighter crudes by nearly 15 percent to 125,000 barrels per day.

Chevron acquired the Pasadena Refinery in 2019 with the strategic intent to expand its Gulf Coast refining system. This project is expected to allow the company to process more equity crude from the Permian Basin, supply more products to customers in the U.S. Gulf Coast and realize synergies with the company’s Pascagoula refinery.

The Light Tight Oil (LTO) Project aims to enhance facility reliability and safety and will ultimately result in an increase in the supply of refined products domestically. The refinery will also begin producing jet fuel and exporting gas oil.

“The Pasadena Refinery is on a journey to maximize value for Chevron and the community it serves by driving progress in safety and reliability,” said Chevron Manufacturing President Chris Cavote. “This refinery now firmly integrates our upstream and downstream businesses as we aim to optimize the value chain.”

Planning for the LTO Project began in 2019 with work beginning in early 2020.

“I’m extremely proud of our employee and contractor workforce, which logged over 4 million hours to complete this complex project in an operating refinery. Our safety program reinforced the focus on working safely throughout the project,” said Refinery General Manager Tifanie Steele. “We are investing in the refinery to help it be successful in the long-term, which we hope will support continuing positive economic impact to our community.”

The phased start-up of the asset is expected to last through Q1 of 2025 as project team members work to confirm all plants are operating as planned and products are developed to specification.