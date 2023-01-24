Chesapeake receives FERC approval to construct compression facilities in Delaware

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) announced that its subsidiary, Eastern Shore Natural Gas (ESNG), has received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to construct a new compressor unit at its existing facility in Sussex County, Delaware.

The new compressor and associated infrastructure support growing residential, commercial and industrial demand along the Delmarva Peninsula, and provide incremental capacity needed in the coldest winter months.

Since 2017, ESNG has made more than $200 million of infrastructure investments to support the significant population growth across the Delmarva Peninsula, and in 2021, ESNG extended its system to Somerset County, Maryland, one of only three counties in the state previously without access to natural gas service. With this compression facility, ESNG can meet peak service demand with up to an additional 7,300 dekatherms per day (Dth/d) of transportation service, supporting the southernmost section of its system.

"Chesapeake Utilities is committed to supporting its growing customer base by investing in the infrastructure needed to meet the needs of the communities we serve," said Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "Natural gas continues to be the energy choice of our customers and we're proud to be a trusted partner in our service territories."