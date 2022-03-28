BASF reaches next milestone on MDI capacity expansion project

The implementation of the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) capacity increase program for BASF's Verbund site in Geismar is progressing on schedule.

BASF MDI expansion Geismar Louisiana

Over time, BASF plans to double the capacity from 300,000 metric tons per year to approximately 600,000 metric tons per year.

The first phase, involving the construction of a new MDI synthesis unit, has been in operation since October 2020.

The second phase, which started up recently, expanded several existing upstream units and increased the overall MDI output of the Geismar complex by approximately one-third. Engineering for the final phase of the MDI expansion is progressing on schedule.

This final phase of the expansion project, which includes several new upstream units, is targeted to be complete by the middle of the decade, with resulting total MDI capacity of approximately 600,000 metric tons per year.