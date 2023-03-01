PMI hires Nicholas Olney

Nicholas Olney has joined the Palacios Marine Industrial (PMI) family as the marketing and communications manager.

Bringing industry experience, Olney’s main responsibilities will involve assessing, creating, planning and directing the company’s marketing plan and strategy, bringing market awareness for PMI.

“PMl is a company which values our commitment to a true working relationship with its customers and employees. It is through this dedicated approach that our high standards are maintained throughout all of our day-to-day operations. It will be my duty to make sure that the market is aware of our capabilities and the high level of efficiency that comes with them,” Olney said.

