Front Cover: IT’s ALL ABOUT the PEOPLE: Revolutionizing industrial services

tf-companies

In the fast-paced and demanding world of energy and manufacturing industries, success hinges on the capabilities and expertise of the teams behind the scenes.

Teams in this case represents a group of specialty companies servicing those industries. Delving into the story behind this group of companies and the remarkable individuals who have led to its success, TF Companies serves the energy and manufacturing sectors, providing a wide range of services tailored to the unique needs of those industries. From pressure vessel repairs to electrical services, TF Companies has positioned itself as a trusted partner for clients seeking excellence in their projects. TF Companies embarked on its journey with the establishment of Tower Force in 2014. Led by Keith Hurst, a veteran of the industry with over 40 years of experience, Tower Force specializes in pressure vessel repair and internals replacement. Hurst’s extensive background in vessel fabrication and repair, coupled with his profound knowledge of ASME code protocols, laid the foundation for the company’s expertise and reputation. With a commitment to being the best in the business, Tower Force set out to earn the trust of clients one project at a time.

24" HDPE piping weld. The TASF team is proficient in all kinds of welding and piping.

Recognizing the potential for growth and expansion, TF Companies soon extended its reach with the inception of Alliance Industrial Turnaround Services. This new company enabled TF Companies to extend its operations to the Latin American and Caribbean markets. The combination of local labor and the specialized skills of TF Companies and its management allowed clients in Latin America and the Caribbean to access local labor with the backing of expert guidance from the U.S. The company has worked with many of the major refining and chemical manufacturers in these regions. TF Industrial Services emerged as the next addition to TF Companies, catering to clients with small capital projects, maintenance and civil projects. Addie Guillory, an experienced and degreed project manager, brought his expertise in major capital projects and mechanical services to the group. With over 42 years of experience in construction and project management, Guillory’s proficiency encompassed various specialties, including civil work, piping, structural projects, pressure vessels and turnarounds. His track record with renowned clients like Shell, Targa Resources, Calumet Refining and Sunoco solidified his reputation as a trusted leader in the industry. In response to the need for specialty welding and critical project services, Turnaround Special Forces (TASF) was established. Eddie Garza, a leader in the industry, played a pivotal role in acquiring and maintaining a highly skilled workforce, including "golden arm" welders who are renowned for their exceptional capabilities. With over 30 years of experience working for major clients such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, Phillips 66, Dow, BASF and many others in the petrochemical, power and fertilizer sectors, Garza’s leadership made TASF the go-to solution for schedule-driven critical projects. TASF’s experienced management teams ensured the successful execution of entire projects or turnarounds.

Tower Force Technicians are utilized specifically for tower tray and packing installation making for the most efficient and safe work practices.

Civil work being performed by TF Industrial for a splash pad and brine pond.

TF Field Services filled the gap in the midstream market, addressing the maintenance and small project needs of pipeline and terminal operators. Under the guidance of Rumaldo ‘Mondo’ Esparza, TF Field Services established offices in Corpus Christi, Pearsall and Edinburg, Texas. Esparza’s leadership enabled the company to handle day-to-day work and site projects for upstream well sites, providing crucial support to clients in the midstream and upstream sectors. Recognizing the demand for electrical and instrumentation services, TF Electrical Services came into existence. Ozmel ‘Oz’ Tovias, a certified master electrician and subject matter expert in instrumentation, electrical components and installations, took the reins as president. With over 15 years of experience as a craftsman and manager in the industry, Tovias possesses the expertise to design, engineer, estimate and manage entire projects. His network of specialized craftsmen, built over the years, ensures the delivery of exceptional electrical and instrumentation services. At the helm of TF Companies, Whitney Strickland serves as CEO. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Strickland’s journey began as a laborer and eventually led to executive positions at major companies. He also operates his own successful businesses and is an investor in the energy sector, leveraging his partnerships in various industrial services and manufacturing businesses. Strickland’s expertise in general best practices, mergers and acquisitions provides invaluable guidance to TF Companies, enabling its continuous growth and development. Assisting Strickland in overseeing the operations of TF Companies is Willy Smyt, serving as COO. With more than 23 years in pressure vessel fabrication and installation, backed by a B.S. in engineering, Smyt is committed to providing clients with a competent workforce dedicated to quality, safety and customer satisfaction. Handling all aspects of operations, Smyt ensures seamless coordination and execution across TF Companies. Matt Johnson, as chief commercial officer, brings his extensive experience of working with global industrial contractors for over 33 years to TF Companies. Having held executive leadership roles in specialty contractors within the midstream, chemical and refining sectors, Johnson’s expertise in sales and operations drives the companies’ commercial success. His mechanical engineering background further bolsters his ability to understand and meet clients’ unique needs. With an unwavering commitment to safety, quality and productivity, TF Companies has assembled a remarkable team of industry veterans, each contributing their unique expertise and experience.

TF Electrical installing new equipment for a midstream pipeline operator.

Overseeing the financial aspects of TF Companies is Tony Hopkins, CFO. With expertise in finance, mergers and acquisitions and financial management, Hopkins plays a pivotal role in managing financial assets and ensuring the companies’ financial stability and growth. His educational background includes an MBA in finance and leadership from Rice University, along with a BBA in finance from Lamar University.

Hot tap and tie ins are done by TF Field Services for many of their pipeline clients.

TF Companies understands that success is fundamentally about the people who make it all happen. With an unwavering commitment to safety, quality and productivity, TF Companies has assembled a remarkable team of industry veterans, each contributing their unique expertise and experience. By focusing on hiring the right individuals, TF Companies has cultivated a culture of excellence and customer-centric service. This commitment to people extends not only to internal teams, but also to the clients it serves, fostering long-term relationships built on trust and mutual success. In an industry that demands the highest standards, TF Companies has emerged as a leader, driven by unparalleled expertise, dedication to quality and a team of exceptional professionals. With a comprehensive suite of services and a track record of delivering outstanding results, TF Companies continues to reshape the industrial services landscape. As it forges ahead, guided by visionary leaders and propelled by remarkable teams, TF Companies remains at the forefront of the industry, ready to tackle new challenges and redefine the standards of excellence.

For more information, visit tf-companies.com, or call (866) GOTO-TFC.