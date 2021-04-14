Date: April 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM CDT

Webinar Topic: How loading/unloading operations can reduce costs and eliminate regulatory incidents with knowledge automation

How can you have over 300 trucking companies safely perform loading operations on-site?

Clint Menghini, Operations Superintendent at Calumet’s Montana Refining in Great Falls, MT, will discuss how the refinery successfully implemented Voovio’s knowledge automation platform to meet the challenge. Montana Refining has crude oil throughput capacity of approximately 30,000 bpd, and produces gasoline, middle distillates and asphalt.

This educational webinar will cover how to:

Manage complexities and overcome obstacles associated with scheduling and managing railcar and truck loading operations

Expedite product loading and unloading while ensuring employee safety

Build and measure competency and efficiency with an automated digital platform

Interactive! A live Q&A will be conducted after the presentation.

Presenters:

Clint Menghini, Operations Superintendent, Calumet’s Montana Refining

Francis Montemurro, Director of Operations, Voovio

Christian McDermott, North America Coordinator, Voovio

