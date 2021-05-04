Webinar Topic: How to Optimize Your Mobile Equipment and Site Vehicle Fleet Management
Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time
This webinar can transform how you approach the maintenance, repair, inspection, and inventory management of your industrial vehicles and mobile equipment, and help you overcome the complexities and challenges of managing a fleet of any size.
Reserve your spot today to learn how to:
- Maintain, repair, and optimize your fleet with technology, defined processes, and performance reporting
- Improve cost control and cost predictability
- Maximize asset usage and productivity
- Improve risk and liability compliance
Speakers
Bret Kasubke
Senior Director, Customer Fleet Solutions at United Rentals
- Bret joined United Rentals in April 2006 as District Manager in St. Louis, MO
- Currently leads the Sales and Marketing strategy for the evolving Customer Equipment Solutions (CES) product offering
- Prior to joining URI, Bret held numerous leadership positions within RSC, Cintas Corporation, and United Parcel Service
- Lead the developmental strategy of the Fleet Management/CES Onsite project and directly supported the execution of strategic pilot projects
- Was a key contributor in the development of RSC’s National Account program
- Contributed to the merger between United Rentals and RSC Equipment Rental by effectively co-leading corporate sales and marketing “Go-to-Market” sub-team
