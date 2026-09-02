The ALTAIR io™ 6 Multigas Detector: The ultimate sampling tool

DATE: Wednesday, October 7, 2026
TIME: 11:00 AM CDT
Ready to level up the next sampling job? As the latest connected gas detection solution from MSA, the ALTAIR io 6 Multigas Detector features an integrated pump, out-of-the-box connectivity and rugged durability. Purpose-built for industrial worksites and emergency response, ALTAIR io 6 devices are designed with powerful sampling capabilities and ease of use in mind.
Join MSA connected solutions experts to learn:
- How customer feedback and everyday operational challenges influenced the design and development of ALTAIR io 6
- How the device’s replaceable battery, easy-to-read display and user-friendly grips contribute to a simpler user experience
- What benefits organizations have realized through the data and insights generated by connected gas detection solutions
- Why connected gas detection solutions are an effective way to enhance safety, increase visibility and support compliance efforts
The webinar will also cover the newest product enhancements for ALTAIR io 6 devices, including the PID sensor and recently released Grid mobile apps.
Speakers:
Anne Osbourn, Connected Services and Solutions Manager, MSA Safety
Jake Cunic, Segment Marketing Manager Connected Portables, MSA Safety
Visit: MSA Safety and BIC Magazine