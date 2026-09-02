The ALTAIR io™ 6 Multigas Detector: The ultimate sampling tool

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DATE: Wednesday, October 7, 2026

TIME: 11:00 AM CDT

Ready to level up the next sampling job? As the latest connected gas detection solution from MSA, the ALTAIR io 6 Multigas Detector features an integrated pump, out-of-the-box connectivity and rugged durability. Purpose-built for industrial worksites and emergency response, ALTAIR io 6 devices are designed with powerful sampling capabilities and ease of use in mind.

Join MSA connected solutions experts to learn:

How customer feedback and everyday operational challenges influenced the design and development of ALTAIR io 6

How the device’s replaceable battery, easy-to-read display and user-friendly grips contribute to a simpler user experience

What benefits organizations have realized through the data and insights generated by connected gas detection solutions

Why connected gas detection solutions are an effective way to enhance safety, increase visibility and support compliance efforts

The webinar will also cover the newest product enhancements for ALTAIR io 6 devices, including the PID sensor and recently released Grid mobile apps.

Speakers:

Anne Osbourn, Connected Services and Solutions Manager, MSA Safety Jake Cunic, Segment Marketing Manager Connected Portables, MSA Safety

Visit: MSA Safety and BIC Magazine