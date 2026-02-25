BIC Industry Roundtable: Reliability under pressure — Maintenance strategies for 2026 and beyond

REGISTER HERE

DATE: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

TIME: 11:00 AM CDT

As the petrochemical sector navigates the bottom of a major capital cycle, reliability teams face unprecedented pressure to maintain aging assets while integrating future-proof technology in an oversupplied, high-compliance market. This BIC Industry Roundtable brings together industry experts to discuss practical strategies for thriving in 2026 and beyond.

Key takeaways:

  • Prioritize what matters most. In tight capital cycles, teams must extend asset life, focus on critical equipment and prove ROI.
  • Detect failures before they happen. Advanced NDT and smarter inspection strategies are key to preventing costly shutdowns.
  • Make digital deliver results. AI and predictive tools must be practical, scalable and tied to measurable value.
  • Reliability drives performance. Maintenance now plays a central role in safety, ESG compliance and operational efficiency.

Panelists:

Richard Jackson, Manager of Project Engineering, Kuraray America (moderator)

Dean Robers, Manager of Business Integration, Ergon

Chase Melancon, Plant Manager, OxyChem Geismar

Additional speaker to be announced...

Sponsored by:

Integrated Global Services

Precision Machinery Contractors

Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

