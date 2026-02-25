BIC Industry Roundtable: Reliability under pressure — Maintenance strategies for 2026 and beyond

DATE: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
TIME: 11:00 AM CDT
As the petrochemical sector navigates the bottom of a major capital cycle, reliability teams face unprecedented pressure to maintain aging assets while integrating future-proof technology in an oversupplied, high-compliance market. This BIC Industry Roundtable brings together industry experts to discuss practical strategies for thriving in 2026 and beyond.
Key takeaways:
- Prioritize what matters most. In tight capital cycles, teams must extend asset life, focus on critical equipment and prove ROI.
- Detect failures before they happen. Advanced NDT and smarter inspection strategies are key to preventing costly shutdowns.
- Make digital deliver results. AI and predictive tools must be practical, scalable and tied to measurable value.
- Reliability drives performance. Maintenance now plays a central role in safety, ESG compliance and operational efficiency.
Panelists:
Richard Jackson, Manager of Project Engineering, Kuraray America (moderator)
Dean Robers, Manager of Business Integration, Ergon
Chase Melancon, Plant Manager, OxyChem Geismar
Additional speaker to be announced...
Sponsored by:
Precision Machinery Contractors
Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.