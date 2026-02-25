BIC Industry Roundtable: Reliability under pressure — Maintenance strategies for 2026 and beyond

REGISTER HERE

DATE: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

TIME: 11:00 AM CDT

As the petrochemical sector navigates the bottom of a major capital cycle, reliability teams face unprecedented pressure to maintain aging assets while integrating future-proof technology in an oversupplied, high-compliance market. This BIC Industry Roundtable brings together industry experts to discuss practical strategies for thriving in 2026 and beyond.

Key takeaways:

Prioritize what matters most. In tight capital cycles, teams must extend asset life, focus on critical equipment and prove ROI.

In tight capital cycles, teams must extend asset life, focus on critical equipment and prove ROI. Detect failures before they happen. Advanced NDT and smarter inspection strategies are key to preventing costly shutdowns.

Advanced NDT and smarter inspection strategies are key to preventing costly shutdowns. Make digital deliver results. AI and predictive tools must be practical, scalable and tied to measurable value.

AI and predictive tools must be practical, scalable and tied to measurable value. Reliability drives performance. Maintenance now plays a central role in safety, ESG compliance and operational efficiency.

Panelists:

Richard Jackson, Manager of Project Engineering, Kuraray America (moderator)

Dean Robers, Manager of Business Integration, Ergon

Chase Melancon, Plant Manager, OxyChem Geismar

Additional speaker to be announced...

Sponsored by:

Integrated Global Services

Precision Machinery Contractors

Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.