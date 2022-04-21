Regulations, Resignations and Robots—A New Era for Storage Tanks

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM CT

A perfect storm has been brewing for the owners of above-ground storage tanks (ASTs): a powerful mixture of new regulatory requirements, a shrinking number of experienced technicians to ensure compliance and asset integrity and an influx of new technologies that require specialized skills to fully leverage.

This webinar will offer insights to solutions that can ensure companies meet these new challenges head-on, and ultimatley thrive.

Attendees will learn:

New ways to look at inspecting tanks that fully embrace new technologies and methods

How to adapt to new or stricter regulations without sacrificing output

How new technologies can help bridge the experience gap

