Proof in the air: Choosing the right tools for smarter emissions management

Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025 11:00 AM CDT

For decades, Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) has been the regulatory backbone of emissions management. But today, industry leaders recognize that compliance alone is not enough. With rising regulatory pressure, community scrutiny and operational risk, facilities need smarter, faster and more integrated monitoring strategies that go beyond the minimum requirements.

This webinar brings together proven technologies and forward-looking approaches — from LDAR programs and continuous fenceline monitoring to mobile Proton-Transfer-Reaction platforms and Leak Detection Sensor Networks. Attendees will learn how these solutions can work together to not only detect leaks earlier, but also deliver predictive insights, operational efficiencies and cost savings that strengthen the license to operate.

Key Takeaways:

Why traditional LDAR programs are no longer enough on their own

How integrated fenceline, mobile and sensor technologies create a future-proof compliance strategy

Where real-time data delivers value beyond compliance: operational efficiency, predictive maintenance and community trust

Practical examples of companies transforming emissions monitoring into a strategic advantage

