PFAS regulations and compliance: Strategies for Gulf Coast businesses

DATE: November 20, 2024
New regulations introduced this year into legislation by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have impacted businesses in the Gulf Coast region. Understanding what these rules mean and how they influence decisions for companies is fundamental to navigating them and staying compliant.
In this webinar, learn about the most safe and efficient management methods for PFAS contaminated waste, discuss the regulation changes introduced this year and give an outlook on expected changes for 2024 and beyond.
Join this Webinar to:
- Learn what management methods exist for PFAS
- Hear how this year's regulation changes may impact businesses
- Get insight into regulation changes expected for 2024
- Learn how to ensure a company's compliance
Panel Experts
Kirk Viehl, Key Account Executive, Republic Services
John Grocholl, Manager Strategic Services, Republic Services
Kevin Franklin, Senior Manager of Strategic Services, Republic Services
Panel Moderator
Ben Bennet, Sales Manager, Republic Services
Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.