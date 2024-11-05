PFAS regulations and compliance: Strategies for Gulf Coast businesses

DATE: November 20, 2024

REGISTER HERE

New regulations introduced this year into legislation by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have impacted businesses in the Gulf Coast region. Understanding what these rules mean and how they influence decisions for companies is fundamental to navigating them and staying compliant.

In this webinar, learn about the most safe and efficient management methods for PFAS contaminated waste, discuss the regulation changes introduced this year and give an outlook on expected changes for 2024 and beyond.

Join this Webinar to:

Learn what management methods exist for PFAS

Hear how this year's regulation changes may impact businesses

Get insight into regulation changes expected for 2024

Learn how to ensure a company's compliance

Panel Experts

Kirk Viehl, Key Account Executive, Republic Services

John Grocholl, Manager Strategic Services, Republic Services

Kevin Franklin, Senior Manager of Strategic Services, Republic Services

Panel Moderator

Ben Bennet, Sales Manager, Republic Services

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Republic Services

BIC Magazine