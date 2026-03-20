Panel Discussion: How to improve safety and efficiency during complex shutdowns and turnarounds

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM CDT
Shutdowns and turnarounds compress months of critical maintenance into high-pressure windows, often requiring facilities to rapidly scale their workforce with contractors, inspectors and specialty crews — all while managing overlapping hazards, tight schedules and constantly changing site conditions. The question isn't whether risk exists — it's whether your team has the visibility, communication and tools to stay ahead of it.
This session takes a practical, solutions-focused approach to turnaround safety, drawing on real-world challenges faced by organizations across complex industrial environments. Gain actionable insights to improve both safety outcomes and performance.
Key takeaways:
- Understand why shutdowns and turnarounds create a uniquely elevated risk environment and which hazards most commonly lead to incidents
- Learn proven communication strategies for coordinating operations, maintenance, contractors and safety teams in real time
- Explore best practices for confined space entry, atmospheric monitoring and rescue readiness during outage work
- Discover how to shift from reactive to proactive using leading indicators like gas alarm trends, near-miss frequency and observation data
Speakers:
Nathan Bond, Rental Sales Specialist, Blackline Safety
Darrell Dowd, Rental Sales Manager, Blackline Safety
Jed Roberston, Safety Representative III | HSS, HF Sinclair
Chris Darr, Turnaround Event Manager (North America), LyondellBasell
Jon Brazeal, Special Projects HSE Manager, Delek Companies