Panel Discussion: How to improve safety and efficiency during complex shutdowns and turnarounds

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Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM CDT

Shutdowns and turnarounds compress months of critical maintenance into high-pressure windows, often requiring facilities to rapidly scale their workforce with contractors, inspectors and specialty crews — all while managing overlapping hazards, tight schedules and constantly changing site conditions. The question isn't whether risk exists — it's whether your team has the visibility, communication and tools to stay ahead of it.

This session takes a practical, solutions-focused approach to turnaround safety, drawing on real-world challenges faced by organizations across complex industrial environments. Gain actionable insights to improve both safety outcomes and performance.

Key takeaways:

Understand why shutdowns and turnarounds create a uniquely elevated risk environment and which hazards most commonly lead to incidents

Learn proven communication strategies for coordinating operations, maintenance, contractors and safety teams in real time

Explore best practices for confined space entry, atmospheric monitoring and rescue readiness during outage work

Discover how to shift from reactive to proactive using leading indicators like gas alarm trends, near-miss frequency and observation data

Speakers:

Nathan Bond, Rental Sales Specialist, Blackline Safety

Darrell Dowd, Rental Sales Manager, Blackline Safety

Jed Roberston, Safety Representative III | HSS, HF Sinclair

Chris Darr, Turnaround Event Manager (North America), LyondellBasell

Jon Brazeal, Special Projects HSE Manager, Delek Companies

Blackline Safety