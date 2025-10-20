Navigating new EPA and USCG spill response rules

REGISTER HERE

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 11:00 AM CDT

Evolving regulations are reshaping how offshore operators prepare for and respond to oil spills. The U.S. Coast Guard’s Final Rule on CAPS and the EPA’s updated National Contingency Plan introduce new requirements for dispersant use and response readiness. Building on the foundation of OPA'90, these updates demand stronger coordination, improved testing and better understanding of dispersant application in complex offshore environments.

In this webinar, learn how to adapt to the changing regulatory landscape.

Key takeaways:

Understanding new dispersant requirements and regulatory changes affecting the offshore E&P sector

Hearing from a dispersant expert on the testing and approval process

Exploring surface and subsurface application of dispersants

Speakers:

Deborah Wick, Manager of National Accounts & Sales, Technical Project Advisor, NRC, Republic Services

Jackson Perry, Operations Manager Emergency Response, NRC, Republic Services

Ryan McCoy, Classification and Dispersant Programs Manager,

NRC, Republic Services

