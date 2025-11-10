Meet the new ALTAIR io™ 6 Multigas Detector: Integrated pump, unlimited potential

DATE: Wednesday, December 10, 2025
TIME: 11:00 AM CDT
Across various industries, confined space entry can be challenging and often dangerous. To help enhance safety in confined spaces, whether a tank, vessel or silo, the new ALTAIR io 6 — coming in early 2026 — is designed as the ultimate sampling tool, featuring an integrated pump, out-of-the-box cellular connectivity and rugged durability.
Join MSA connected solutions experts and be among the first to hear:
- How real-life customer challenges and feedback informed ALTAIR io 6 development and design
- How the device’s swappable battery, highly visible display and user-friendly grips make the ALTAIR io 6 a purpose-built tool
- What organizations that currently use connected gas detection solutions have experienced with data, insights and automated processes
- Why connected gas detection hardware and software solutions are ideal for enhancing safety, visibility and compliance
Speakers:
Anne Osbourn, Connected Services and Solutions Manager, MSA Safety
Anthony Bafile, ALTAIR io 6 Product Lead, MSA Safety
Register now to find out how the ALTAIR io 6 can help teams sample jobs.