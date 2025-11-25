Innovative liquid waste disposal solutions for chemical, refining, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries

DATE: Thursday, December 18, 2025

TIME: 11:00 AM CDT

Managing hazardous and non-hazardous liquid waste disposal is a critical challenge for industries like chemical, refining, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries. This webinar introduces VLS' Texas molecular facilities in Corpus Christi and Deer Park, Texas, which leverage state-of-the-art Class I Deep Well Injection technology to provide sustainable, compliant and cost-effective solutions for even the most complex waste streams, including PFAS, mercury and halogenated compounds.

Designed for mid- and upper-level corporate environmental managers and executives, this session will explore how VLS' innovative processes minimize environmental impact, reduce long-term liabilities and ensure compliance with stringent EPA and RCRA standards. Attendees will gain actionable insights into how these solutions can enhance operational efficiency, improve safety and align with corporate sustainability goals.

Key takeaways:

Learn how VLS' Texas molecular facilities manage hazardous and non-hazardous liquid waste disposal, including PFAS, mercury and halogenated waste streams.

Understand the regulatory landscape and how VLS's solutions ensure compliance with EPA and RCRA standards.

Explore the environmental and operational benefits of underground injection well technology, which has a carbon footprint of ~7% of incineration.

Discover practical steps for transitioning to sustainable liquid waste disposal management solutions tailored to your industry.

Speakers:

Robert Wheatley, Chief Strategy Officer, VLS

Jimmy Bracher, VP of Sales, VLS

Chris Lobue, Executive VP of Hazardous Waste, VLS

