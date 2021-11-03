Roundtable Topic: Improving Process Safety with Technology, Training and Transparency

Date: Wednesday, December 01, 2021

Process Safety managers who are leading the pack in the field of Environmental, Health and Safety will hold an open discussion into the advancement of Process Safety in the energy industry. Our panelists will share authentic experiences taken from their own innovative safety practices, including reimagining plant culture, raising safety competency, digitization, and using behavior-based approaches. Your Process Safety supervisory and management teams are sure to benefit from this free webinar as we dive in to:

Developing company standards and policies

Auditing plant performance in the field

Establishing a culture of openly reporting all HES incidents

Conducting formal root cause investigations on significant events

Sharing events with significant learning value with others

Each panelist will give a brief presentation and participate in an interactive discussion. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions.

Not available at the live presentation time? Register nonetheless and you will receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Sponsored by: MSA, Westex and Avetta