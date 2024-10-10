How to minimize damages to aluminum alloy floating roofs during hydrostatic testing

DATE: October 23, 2024

Crude oil storage tanks often face corrosion problems, particularly during the construction or refurbishment phase when hydrostatic testing is performed. Damage sustained by the aluminum alloy floating roofs or pontoons can occur quickly, with poor hydrotest water quality being the primary cause of damage.

During this presentation, learn about the factors contributing to floating roof damages during hydrostatic testing, and the importance of hydrotest water quality in minimizing corrosion. See why a pair of case studies and a lab study hold the keys to maintaining a floating roof’s integrity.

Key takeaways:

Discover why hydrostatic tank testing of tanks with aluminum floating roofs is a primary driver of corrosion

Gain insight on why hydrotest water quality for aluminum floating roofs is critically important

Learn why it’s important to conduct hydrotesting before floating roofs are installed

Speaker:

MISTRAS Group, Materials and Corrosion Engineer, Sudhakar Mahajanam

