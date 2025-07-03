How integrated EHS solutions improve safety and replace spreadsheets

REGISTER HERE

Date: Wednesday, July, 23, 2025 11:00 AM CDT

Siloed data is a hidden risk in many industrial operations. In this webinar, witness a hands-on demo of how leading manufacturers are moving from spreadsheets to systems that scale. Demonstrating a real-world use case, explore implementation pitfalls and show how unified EHS management is helping teams improve safety, prove compliance and prevent costly mistakes.

Key takeaways:

The costly risks of siloed data: How scattered tracking across spreadsheets can lead to missed near-misses, unreported incidents and increased compliance exposure.

How scattered tracking across spreadsheets can lead to missed near-misses, unreported incidents and increased compliance exposure. What a centralized EHS system changes: From real-time insight to automated incident workflows and compliance tracking.

From real-time insight to automated incident workflows and compliance tracking. How to scale EHS without overwhelming teams: Learn a proven rollout approach that avoids burnout and builds adoption site by site. Avoid common implementation traps.

Learn a proven rollout approach that avoids burnout and builds adoption site by site. Avoid common implementation traps. Top implementation mistakes (and how to avoid them): starting too big, excluding plant input, automating broken processes or lacking a decision-maker in the project.

starting too big, excluding plant input, automating broken processes or lacking a decision-maker in the project. What makes change stick on the plant floor: Success depends on local champions, intuitive tools and training that works in the real world.

Success depends on local champions, intuitive tools and training that works in the real world. How EHS and operation teams can lead the shift: From shaping practical workflows to catching risks early.

