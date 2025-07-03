How integrated EHS solutions improve safety and replace spreadsheets

Date: Wednesday, July, 23, 2025 11:00 AM CDT
Siloed data is a hidden risk in many industrial operations. In this webinar, witness a hands-on demo of how leading manufacturers are moving from spreadsheets to systems that scale. Demonstrating a real-world use case, explore implementation pitfalls and show how unified EHS management is helping teams improve safety, prove compliance and prevent costly mistakes.
Key takeaways:
- The costly risks of siloed data: How scattered tracking across spreadsheets can lead to missed near-misses, unreported incidents and increased compliance exposure.
- What a centralized EHS system changes: From real-time insight to automated incident workflows and compliance tracking.
- How to scale EHS without overwhelming teams: Learn a proven rollout approach that avoids burnout and builds adoption site by site. Avoid common implementation traps.
- Top implementation mistakes (and how to avoid them): starting too big, excluding plant input, automating broken processes or lacking a decision-maker in the project.
- What makes change stick on the plant floor: Success depends on local champions, intuitive tools and training that works in the real world.
- How EHS and operation teams can lead the shift: From shaping practical workflows to catching risks early.
