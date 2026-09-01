From plan to response: Emergency readiness in practice

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DATE: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

TIME: 11:00 AM CDT

Readiness is measured in minutes, not binders. Emergency response veterans with decades in the field break down the readiness cycle, hazard-specific planning for hurricanes, freezes, tornadoes and spills, incident command, contractor coordination and post-event recovery. A spill scenario, candid panel debate and lessons from real incidents hand facility teams the practical moves that turn a plan into a coordinated response.

Key takeaways:

Measure readiness by response time, not plan size.

Build hazard-specific plans for hurricanes, freezes, tornadoes, spills and more.

Strengthen incident command and contractor coordination when minutes matter.

Apply real-world lessons and scenarios to improve response and recovery.

Speakers:

Stephen Sheppard, Emergency Response Operations Manager, Republic Services

Jason Potts, Emergency Response Manager, Republic Services

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Visit: Republic Services and BIC Magazine