From plan to response: Emergency readiness in practice

DATE: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
TIME: 11:00 AM CDT
Readiness is measured in minutes, not binders. Emergency response veterans with decades in the field break down the readiness cycle, hazard-specific planning for hurricanes, freezes, tornadoes and spills, incident command, contractor coordination and post-event recovery. A spill scenario, candid panel debate and lessons from real incidents hand facility teams the practical moves that turn a plan into a coordinated response.
Key takeaways:
- Measure readiness by response time, not plan size.
- Build hazard-specific plans for hurricanes, freezes, tornadoes, spills and more.
- Strengthen incident command and contractor coordination when minutes matter.
- Apply real-world lessons and scenarios to improve response and recovery.
Speakers:
Stephen Sheppard, Emergency Response Operations Manager, Republic Services
Jason Potts, Emergency Response Manager, Republic Services
Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.
Visit: Republic Services and BIC Magazine