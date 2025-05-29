Faster, leaner, stronger: The power of AI-enhanced reliability modeling

REGISTER HERE

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025 11:00 AM CDT

Most sites still depend on decades-old technology and fragmented, complex reliability programs — siloed data, disconnected teams and subjective, manual decision-making make it difficult and costly to reduce unplanned downtime.

Quantitative Reliability Optimization (QRO) is a smarter, data-driven approach. It unifies your siloed data into one reliability program and evaluates how assets impact one another.

Powered by AI and First Principles-based modeling software, engineering principles are automatically calculated in minutes, delivering precise risk assessments and real-time reliability modeling for every failure mode.

Join two reliability solutions leaders with experience across hundreds of facilities to:

Discover methodologies top-performing sites use to boost production, minimize leaks and safety risks, and simultaneously improve margins while optimizing maintenance spend by at least 20%

Understand why traditional reliability programs are no longer delivering strong returns

Explore modern modeling techniques to identify data gaps, reduce uncertainty and prioritize inspections and data gathering

Evaluate business risks and costs with greater clarity and confidence

Participate in a live Q&A to get your specific challenges addressed

Speakers:

Ryan Sitton, Pinnacle Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Nathanael Ince, Pinnacle Chief Strategy Officer

Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Pinnacle

BIC Magazine