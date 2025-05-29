Faster, leaner, stronger: The power of AI-enhanced reliability modeling

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025 11:00 AM CDT
Most sites still depend on decades-old technology and fragmented, complex reliability programs — siloed data, disconnected teams and subjective, manual decision-making make it difficult and costly to reduce unplanned downtime.
Quantitative Reliability Optimization (QRO) is a smarter, data-driven approach. It unifies your siloed data into one reliability program and evaluates how assets impact one another.
Powered by AI and First Principles-based modeling software, engineering principles are automatically calculated in minutes, delivering precise risk assessments and real-time reliability modeling for every failure mode.
Join two reliability solutions leaders with experience across hundreds of facilities to:
- Discover methodologies top-performing sites use to boost production, minimize leaks and safety risks, and simultaneously improve margins while optimizing maintenance spend by at least 20%
- Understand why traditional reliability programs are no longer delivering strong returns
- Explore modern modeling techniques to identify data gaps, reduce uncertainty and prioritize inspections and data gathering
- Evaluate business risks and costs with greater clarity and confidence
- Participate in a live Q&A to get your specific challenges addressed
Speakers:
Ryan Sitton, Pinnacle Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Nathanael Ince, Pinnacle Chief Strategy Officer
