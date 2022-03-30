Evidence-Based Training Tips for Closing the Maintenance Skills Gap

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET)

Employers are experiencing significant skills gaps with maintenance technicians in both industrial maintenance and facilities maintenance.

There are many reasons for this, including ones that have been going on for years, such as the retirement of Baby Boomers; recent ones, such as the COVID pandemic and the “Great Resignation,” and ones related to the changing nature of the work with societal moves toward increasingly advanced technologies.

Causes of the current skills gap, which causes can be addressed through training, and which require other solutions

How people acquire knowledge and develop skills for use on the job and how to best design training accordingly

How to use online tools for maintenance training as part of a blended learning solution

How to design training for typical maintenance training needs—onboarding, job role & career path curriculums, structured on-the-job training (OJT), management training, and more

How one company created its own impactful maintenance tech training program (case study)

Sponsored by Vector Solutions and BIC Magazine