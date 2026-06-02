CUI (Corrosion Under Insulation): Lessons learned over 20 years

DATE: June 17, 2026

TIME: 11:00 AM CDT

REGISTER HERE

Corrosion migration refers to the propagation of localized corrosion-driving conditions along the surface of piping or pressure-retaining equipment. Under certain operating environments, these conditions can extend beneath the thermal insulation system, where moisture and corrosive agents become entrapped. This creates a confined corrosive environment that accelerates metal degradation and wall thinning, a failure mechanism commonly classified as Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI).

In this webinar, learn about protecting critical pipeline infrastructure and reducing the risk of CUI. Including new Insulation Technologies that help mitigate corrosion migration.

Key takeaways:

Since the advent of hydrophobic and breathable aerogels 20 years ago, CUI mitigation has made significant strides. But experience shows that being hydrophobic or water repellent is not enough.

ASTM G189 was developed to simulate CUI on insulated pipes and address both general corrosion problems in addition to localized exposure such as pitting.

Real world scenarios include high temperatures, and cyclic operations that drive water evaporation and corrosion kinetics. Salts, chlorides, and sulfates accumulate over time.

The new testing procedures included in ASTM G189 go beyond chemistry and consider geometries, gaps, and migration.

Insulation technologies that are inherently hydrophobic and have flexibility to prevent gaps to eliminate liquid/vapor migrations and voids for chemical deposits, have shown to be the most effective way to combat CUI and provide long term reliability for assets.

Speaker: Jonathan Bush, Director of Commercial & Engineering, AlkeGel

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Alkegen

BIC Magazine