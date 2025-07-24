Continuous improvement in aerogel insulation for refineries and LNG applications

REGISTER HERE

Date: August 6, 2025 11:00 AM CDT

Over the past year, dozens of major energy companies across multiple high-heat industrial applications have tested and integrated a new aerogel fiber composite insulation into process vessels, small bore pipes and large bore pipes for hot and cryogenic applications. These industrial facilities consistently report substantial reductions in energy usage, lower maintenance costs and faster installation times.

In this webinar, learn about the importance of a comprehensive thermal performance solution using fiber-enhanced aerogel insulation in petrochemical, refining and LNG environments.

Key takeaways:

Reduced energy consumption in real world applications

New materials can improve passive fire protection, acoustics and thermal efficiency in one uniform system

Predicting thermal performance using thickness tolerance and uniformity

How to improve thermal results using accurate performance modeling

Long-term reliability through improved CUI mitigation

Speaker: Jonathan Bush, Director of Commercial & Engineering, AlkeGel

Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Alkegen

BIC Magazine