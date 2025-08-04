Built to endure: Stone wool insulation innovations for corrosion and fire protection

REGISTER HERE

Date: September 4, 2025 11:00 AM CDT

As industrial facilities face growing demands for safety, durability and compliance, insulation must now do more than prevent heat loss. This webinar highlights advanced stone wool insulation designed to combat two key threats: CUI and hydrocarbon fires.

Learn how new corrosion-resistant stone wool offers superior water repellency and vapor permeability — disproving myths about mineral wool’s performance in tough conditions. Discover how these solutions meet rigorous ASTM and AMPP standards and enhance passive fire protection in high-risk pipe and tank applications.

Key takeaways:

Learn how modern stone wool insulation is engineered to mitigate CUI

Understand the significance of ASTM and AMPP testing in evaluating long-term insulation performance

Explore how stone wool contributes to fire-resistant system design in industrial piping and tank protection

Demystify insulation fire ratings of API 521 and or UL1709

Debunk outdated perceptions of stone wool’s performance under moisture

