Break Up Your Facility's Common Bottlenecks: What Managers Don't Know They Need

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET)

REGISTER HERE

Managing operations, project costs, materials, equipment and a workforce can be full of unproductive steps and gridlock for industrial operations. With the right integrated software solutions, your facility can manage turnarounds, construction, maintenance and repair projects with much improved speed and accuracy.

Attend this webinar to learn about integration, KPIs and data analysis, including:

Transactional invoicing

Excel integration

Mobile apps to capture field data

Managing time tracking, people, training and onboarding

Dashboard apps to visualize most actionable data

Instant access to real-time business data for informed decisions

Get ready for something different. Register for this webinar to learn how your operation can benefit from business technology you can implement quickly for immediate value.

Speaker: Cody Caillet, Founder and Industrial Software Developer with Gulf Coast Solutions

Cody Caillet has a background of nearly 20 years in software development. He founded his current company, Gulf Coast Solutions, 9 years ago and has grown it to a leader in the industry. The company’s focus is to provide software solutions tailored to the specific needs of industrial companies and recently helped one industrial construction client grow from$100M to nearly $1B USD.

Sponsored by Gulf Coast Solutions and BIC Magazine