Break Up Your Facility's Common Bottlenecks: What Managers Don't Know They Need
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET)
Managing operations, project costs, materials, equipment and a workforce can be full of unproductive steps and gridlock for industrial operations. With the right integrated software solutions, your facility can manage turnarounds, construction, maintenance and repair projects with much improved speed and accuracy.
Attend this webinar to learn about integration, KPIs and data analysis, including:
- Transactional invoicing
- Excel integration
- Mobile apps to capture field data
- Managing time tracking, people, training and onboarding
- Dashboard apps to visualize most actionable data
- Instant access to real-time business data for informed decisions
Get ready for something different. Register for this webinar to learn how your operation can benefit from business technology you can implement quickly for immediate value.
Speaker: Cody Caillet, Founder and Industrial Software Developer with Gulf Coast Solutions
Cody Caillet has a background of nearly 20 years in software development. He founded his current company, Gulf Coast Solutions, 9 years ago and has grown it to a leader in the industry. The company’s focus is to provide software solutions tailored to the specific needs of industrial companies and recently helped one industrial construction client grow from$100M to nearly $1B USD.
Sponsored by Gulf Coast Solutions and BIC Magazine