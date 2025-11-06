BIC Industry Roundtable: Safety 4.0: Digital Transformation, Predictive Analytics & Life-Saving Technologies

DATE: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

TIME: 11:00 AM CDT

Join top industry leaders as they discuss how AI, predictive analytics and digital transformation are fundamentally changing safety operations in real time.

This virtual roundtable will explore practical applications of emerging technologies that identify and mitigate risks before incidents occur, with a focus on preventing serious injuries and fatalities.

Attendees will gain actionable insights on:

AI, sensors and wearable technology in safety operations

Identifying and learning from SIF precursors and near-misses

Building predictive analytics models that drive intervention, not just prediction

Digital tools that strengthen operational discipline and continuous learning

Technology enablement during high-risk process transitions

Creating systems that fail safer and prevent recurrence

Balancing data-driven insights with field-driven solutions

Building trust so reporting leads to learning, not punishment

Panelists:

Honor Sheard, Environment, Safety and Security Director, Marathon Petroleum

Ben Way, Global Occupational Safety Manager, Phillips 66

TBD

Moderator:

Russell Klinegardner, President and CEO, Health & Safety Council

Can't make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.