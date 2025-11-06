BIC Industry Roundtable: Safety 4.0: Digital Transformation, Predictive Analytics & Life-Saving Technologies

DATE: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
TIME: 11:00 AM CDT
Join top industry leaders as they discuss how AI, predictive analytics and digital transformation are fundamentally changing safety operations in real time.
This virtual roundtable will explore practical applications of emerging technologies that identify and mitigate risks before incidents occur, with a focus on preventing serious injuries and fatalities.
Attendees will gain actionable insights on:
- AI, sensors and wearable technology in safety operations
- Identifying and learning from SIF precursors and near-misses
- Building predictive analytics models that drive intervention, not just prediction
- Digital tools that strengthen operational discipline and continuous learning
- Technology enablement during high-risk process transitions
- Creating systems that fail safer and prevent recurrence
- Balancing data-driven insights with field-driven solutions
- Building trust so reporting leads to learning, not punishment
Panelists:
- Honor Sheard, Environment, Safety and Security Director, Marathon Petroleum
- Ben Way, Global Occupational Safety Manager, Phillips 66
- TBD
Moderator:
- Russell Klinegardner, President and CEO, Health & Safety Council
Can't make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.