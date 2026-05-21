AI in manufacturing: From boardroom strategy to plant-floor reality

REGISTER HERE

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM CDT

AI is quickly becoming part of the manufacturing conversation, but many industrial leaders are still asking how AI can realistically support plant operations, safety, reliability, workforce readiness and decision-making. This webinar will explore how AI can move from boardroom strategy to practical plant-floor value, while preserving human accountability in high-risk environments.

Key takeaways:

Where AI fits in manufacturing strategy and operational performance

Practical areas where AI can support plant-floor operations

How to think about safety, accountability and human judgment when using AI

How leaders can prepare the workforce for AI-enabled operations

What guardrails should be considered before implementing AI tools

Practical next steps leaders can take in the next 90 days

Speakers:

Steve Skarke, Professor of Practice, UT San Antonio

Dr. Juliet Igboanusi, President, Houston AI Institute

Demetri Zervoudis, Board Member, TCL Industries

Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Houston AI Institute

BIC Magazine