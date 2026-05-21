AI in manufacturing: From boardroom strategy to plant-floor reality

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM CDT
AI is quickly becoming part of the manufacturing conversation, but many industrial leaders are still asking how AI can realistically support plant operations, safety, reliability, workforce readiness and decision-making. This webinar will explore how AI can move from boardroom strategy to practical plant-floor value, while preserving human accountability in high-risk environments.
Key takeaways:
- Where AI fits in manufacturing strategy and operational performance
- Practical areas where AI can support plant-floor operations
- How to think about safety, accountability and human judgment when using AI
- How leaders can prepare the workforce for AI-enabled operations
- What guardrails should be considered before implementing AI tools
- Practical next steps leaders can take in the next 90 days
Speakers:
- Steve Skarke, Professor of Practice, UT San Antonio
- Dr. Juliet Igboanusi, President, Houston AI Institute
- Demetri Zervoudis, Board Member, TCL Industries
Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.