AI in manufacturing: From boardroom strategy to plant-floor reality

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Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM CDT

AI is quickly becoming part of the manufacturing conversation, but many industrial leaders are still asking how AI can realistically support plant operations, safety, reliability, workforce readiness and decision-making. This webinar will explore how AI can move from boardroom strategy to practical plant-floor value, while preserving human accountability in high-risk environments.

Key takeaways:

  • Where AI fits in manufacturing strategy and operational performance
  • Practical areas where AI can support plant-floor operations
  • How to think about safety, accountability and human judgment when using AI
  • How leaders can prepare the workforce for AI-enabled operations
  • What guardrails should be considered before implementing AI tools
  • Practical next steps leaders can take in the next 90 days

Speakers:

  • Steve Skarke, Professor of Practice, UT San Antonio
  • Dr. Juliet Igboanusi, President, Houston AI Institute
  • Demetri Zervoudis, Board Member, TCL Industries

Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Houston AI Institute

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