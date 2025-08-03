Advanced unheading system installations: Reducing downtime, enhancing coker safety

REGISTER HERE

Date: August 20, 2025 11:00 AM CDT

Delayed coker units often face chronic turnaround delays and safety risks due to outdated manual unheading systems. This session explores how fully automated unheading technology, DeltaValve, paired with expert service and engineering support, resolves these challenges — delivering measurable gains in safety, efficiency and maintenance planning.

Key Takeaways:

Engineering overview of DeltaValve's fully automated coke drum unheading system installations and replacements

Failure mode analysis of traditional vs. automated unheading mechanisms during turnarounds

Integration strategies with legacy control systems and plant instrumentation

Case study: Predictive maintenance and component lifespan modeling using your integrated solution

Turnaround time reduction metrics and mechanical integrity audit insights

Speakers

Brian Liccioni, Manager of Services, DeltaValve

Chad Beckemeyer, President, Turnarounds, TF Companies

Pablo Gonzalez, Chief Engineer, Installation Services, DeltaValve

Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

TF Companies

DeltaValve

BIC Magazine