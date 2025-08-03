Advanced unheading system installations: Reducing downtime, enhancing coker safety

Date: August 20, 2025 11:00 AM CDT
Delayed coker units often face chronic turnaround delays and safety risks due to outdated manual unheading systems. This session explores how fully automated unheading technology, DeltaValve, paired with expert service and engineering support, resolves these challenges — delivering measurable gains in safety, efficiency and maintenance planning.
Key Takeaways:
- Engineering overview of DeltaValve's fully automated coke drum unheading system installations and replacements
- Failure mode analysis of traditional vs. automated unheading mechanisms during turnarounds
- Integration strategies with legacy control systems and plant instrumentation
- Case study: Predictive maintenance and component lifespan modeling using your integrated solution
- Turnaround time reduction metrics and mechanical integrity audit insights
Speakers
Brian Liccioni, Manager of Services, DeltaValve
Chad Beckemeyer, President, Turnarounds, TF Companies
Pablo Gonzalez, Chief Engineer, Installation Services, DeltaValve
