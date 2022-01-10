Accelerating your LDAR program with data insights

Date: Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
Duration: 1 hour
Emissions data can be empowering or overwhelming. It all depends on how you use it.
With new data requirements from the U.S. EPA’s updates to Appendix K of 40 CFR Part 60 and Canadian updates to SOR /2020-231, it’s time to rethink how your facility reports and benefits from emissions data.
Join LDAR experts from Montrose Environmental for a walkthrough of how your facility can harness valuable insights from data sources across your entire LDAR Program.
What do you have to gain? Better measurements, sizable cost reductions, a safer workplace, and cleaner air.
Plus, this session will feature a walkthrough of the Target Track and Target Online systems and provide ample time for Audience Q&A.
Speakers:
- Terence Trefiak, Senior Vice President, LDAR North America
- Derrick Mauk, Director of Quality & Training
- Kirk Slone, Software Director
Sponsored by Montrose Environmental | Brought to you by BIC Magazine