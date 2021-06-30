Webinar Topic: Improving industrial tool lifecycle, joint integrity, safety and productivity through new technology

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Learn how recent technology trends are having an impact on the lifecycle of your industrial tools, joint integrity, and operator safety and productivity. In this webinar, we will discuss the role different types of tool technologies play in operating safely and productively, all while ensuring Joint Integrity and effective tool fleet management.

Speaker

Jon Bice, Sr.

Commercial Marketing Manager, Enerpac

Sponsored by Enerpac | Brought to you by BIC Magazine