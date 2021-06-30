Webinar Topic: Improving industrial tool lifecycle, joint integrity, safety and productivity through new technology
Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time
Duration: 1 hour
REGISTER HERE
Learn how recent technology trends are having an impact on the lifecycle of your industrial tools, joint integrity, and operator safety and productivity. In this webinar, we will discuss the role different types of tool technologies play in operating safely and productively, all while ensuring Joint Integrity and effective tool fleet management.
Speaker
Jon Bice, Sr.
Commercial Marketing Manager, Enerpac
REGISTER HERE
Sponsored by Enerpac | Brought to you by BIC Magazine