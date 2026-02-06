Workforce strategy and economic insight shaping construction in 2026

×

Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Michael Richter, CEO and President of Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston, at the ABC Houston Chapter State of the Industry event about the key forces shaping construction as the industry looks toward 2026.

The conversation covers workforce shortages, evolving supply chain challenges and how contractors can balance growth and risk in an uncertain economic environment. Richter also explains how economic insights, workforce development and collaboration through industry associations help contractors make informed decisions and stay prepared for market shifts.