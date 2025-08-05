Why industry leaders are excited for the 2025 ECC PerspECCtives Conference

×

Join BIC Magazine’s Jeremy Osterberger as he sits down with ECC board members Jan Shumate of Eastman, Ben Fromenthal of MMR Group and Arnie Salinas of Arion to preview the 57th annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference, taking place Sept. 3–5, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, MD.

Learn about this year’s theme and what attendees can expect from powerhouse keynote speakers like Kevin O’Leary and Cooper Manning to deep-dive forums on innovation, inclusion, leadership and mental health. Plus, hear personal stories about how the ECC’s Future Leader program is shaping the next generation of capital project professionals.

Learn more and register at eccassociation.org.